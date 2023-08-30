ADVERTISEMENT

TSRTC conducting commuter survey

August 30, 2023 04:16 am | Updated 04:18 am IST - Hyderabad

Respondents have been requested to fill out an online form that seeks information about their gender, the “Industry Sector” they work in

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is conducting a commuter survey with the intention of seeking input and assistance from passengers to improve bus services. Respondents have been requested to fill out an online form that seeks information about their gender, the “Industry Sector” they work in. Respondents are required to select whether they are employed in the IT-ITeS, pharma, manufacturing, healthcare, banking and insurance, education, retail, or government sectors. They are then required to mention the area of residence, where they go to work, and the mode of transport they use. Respondents are also required to select the window of commute to and from their respective places of work and the challenges of their commute.

