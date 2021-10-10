TSRTC clears 1.3 crore passengers for Dussehra

Hyderabad

10 October 2021 19:52 IST

The State-run Road Transport Corporation has cleared the Dussehra rush of 1.3 crore passengers travelling to their destinations in the last five days.

For the benefit of passengers, vice-chairman and managing director V.C. Sajjanar has said that no additional charges will be collected towards ticket fare henceforth. Till now, the corporation collected 50% extra fare on special buses deployed for the festival.

