24 November 2021 23:23 IST

Nizamabad Rural MLA and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan has decided to not take any salary or perks from the organisation as it is already running into losses.

This was communicated to RTC MD V.C. Sajjanar, who thanked Mr. Goverdhan for his decision.

