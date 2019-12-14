TSRTC cargo operations soon

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is likely to begin bulk cargo transport and requires 1,209 personnel for this.
As a part of this plan, the TSRTC has proposed to identify conductors as regional marketing executives, depot marketing executives, and computer operators. Drivers, less than 40-years-old and have passed Class X, who are willing to be a part of the transport juggernaut’s new endeavour too will be identified.
Regional managers have been instructed to identify conductors and drivers to be a part of the initiative. The list of conductors and drivers is expected to be submitted to Executive Director (Revenue) A Purushotham Naik.
