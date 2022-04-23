TSRTC Board Meets after eight years

Modalities for compassionate appointment being worked out

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) convened its first board meeting after the formation of the State and deliberated on a host of issues, including employment on compassionate grounds to the kin of its employees.

The board meeting saw TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan, Managing Director V C Sajjanar, bureaucrats Rani Kumudini, K Ramakrishna Rao, K S Srinivasa Raju, Paresh Kumar Goel, and Engineer-in-Chief of the Road and Building Department.

Speaking to the media, Mr Govardhan said that the transport juggernaut was working on revenue generation by tapping alternative sources. He said that the board has approved annual accounts from FY 2014-15 to 2020-21 have been approved.

With several kin waiting to be recruited to the corporation on compassionate grounds, Mr Govardhan said that the modalities were being worked out. According to senior TSRTC sources, there are approximately 1,200 such posts to be filled. The transport juggernaut is considering making these appointments on a consolidated pay model.

Meanwhile, Mr Sajjanar said that a detailed presentation was made to the board about the corporation’s state of affairs. He pointed out the alternative revenue generation verticals such as Cargo Services. He also spoke about Tarnaka Super-speciality Hospital and Nursing College, the launching a chain of pharmacy outlets at different bus stations are to augment the existing traffic related revenues.