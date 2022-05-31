TSRTC asks for 609 bus shelters across GHMC limits

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has sought the construction of at least 609 bus shelters across the city.

The move comes after a pressing need for such bus shelters in the GHMC limits arose over a period of a few years as some of them were either found inadequate to cater to the needs of passengers. In other cases, bus shelters were dilapidated or were moved on account of several reasons, including to make way for construction of the Hyderabad Metro Rail. The TSRTC is also keen that the GHMC augment the number of existing bus shelters for the convenience of passengers.

A few of the bus shelters which figure on the exhaustive list are those on the Mehdipatnam to Masab Tank route, Kalwakurthy bus stop towards Owaisi Hospital, and in Madhuban Colony.

The bus shelters are expected to be of varying size, according to the footfall, and the frequency of buses on the route.

According to TSRTC officials, joint inspections were carried out at several sites to check the status and condition of the bus shelters. Also, a part of the inspection was to check whether more than one shelter is required at a particular site. The officials also that the tendering process is underway and the shelters would be a reality soon.