ADVERTISEMENT

TSRTC adds 80 buses to its fleet

December 30, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) added 80 buses to its fleet with Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar flagging them off at the Dr B R Ambedkar statue on Saturday.

As many as 50 of these buses — Express and Rajdhani — will be pressed into service from Saturday, with rest slated to ply the roads soon.

Mr. Prabhakar said that as many as 6 crore women took the Corporation’s buses in the last 20 days under the free Mahalakshmi scheme. He pointed out that given the traffic and spike in occupancy, the TSRTC will soon add another 1,000 buses to its fleet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US