TSRS-Sarvail is a beacon of light for rural students; former DGP Mahender Reddy

April 26, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Hyderabad

Former DGP of Telangana M. Mahender Reddy recalled the role played by his alma mater — Telangana State Residential School (TSRS)-Sarvail — in shaping his personality and how the values inculcated at the school continued to drive him in his profession.

Speaking at the alumni association meeting of TSRS-Sarvail on Sunday, Mr. Reddy said if not for the school, his life would have been different, and shared how “lucky” he felt to be part of such a great institution started to help rural talent make their mark in society. He said the alumni association had played a key role in school’s development over the years and that a lot more can be done.

Former students of the school now in different professions and residing across the country attended the meeting and recalled their school days and how proud they were of being Sarvailians. They said the school continues to give them respect in society given its achievements.

A new committee for 2023-24 was elected on the occasion. Well know pediatrician B. Narender Reddy was elected president and Rajashekhar Reddy as the general secretary. Other committee members include S. Mallesham (vice-president), S. Vijaya Raju and Jampala Raju (joint secretaries), Sampath (joint secretary-USA) and Vivekanand (treasurer).