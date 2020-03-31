Telangana

TSREIS postpones last date for submission

Hard copy of application for post of principal can be submitted later

Chairman of Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board R.S. Praveen Kumar has informed that in the view of the lockdown due to COVID-19, the last date for submission of hard copies of the online application along with all testimonials for the post of degree college principals in the office of the TREI-RB, DSS Bhavan, Masab Tank, has been postponed and the revised dates for submission of the hard copies would be announced later.

