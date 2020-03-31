TSREIS postpones last date for submission

Chairman of Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board R.S. Praveen Kumar has informed that in the view of the lockdown due to COVID-19, the last date for submission of hard copies of the online application along with all testimonials for the post of degree college principals in the office of the TREI-RB, DSS Bhavan, Masab Tank, has been postponed and the revised dates for submission of the hard copies would be announced later.