TSREDCO to set up EV charging stations in Indian Oil petrol bunks

It also plans other renewable energy fuel stations in IOCL outlets

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd (TSREDCO) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to setup electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and other renewable energy fuel stations in the existing Indian Oil retail outlets – petrol bunks.

The agreement was inked by Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of TSREDCO N. Janaiah and Executive Director and State Head of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh sub-area S.S. Rao here on Thursday. Project Director (Electric Vehicles) of TSREDCO D.V. Rama Krishna Kumar and Executive Director of IOCL B. Anil Kumar and General Manager (Retail Sales) of IOCL M. Gopal were also present.

Under the agreement, construction of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) would be taken up by TSREDCO through its empanelled agencies under private-public partnership mode. Both the agencies – TSREDCO and IOCL – would also explore the possibilities of construction of other renewable energy fuel-based stations such as CBG, CNG and other along with EVCS in the feasible locations.

According Mr. Janaiah, TSREDCO is proposing to construct about 800 EVCS by the end of 2022. Few charging stations from the proposed 800 EVCS would come up in the retail outlets of IOCL including on the national highways in Telangana. TSREDCO is the nodal agency for promotion and implementation of EVCS across Telangana.