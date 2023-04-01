TSPSC Secretary questioned in paper leak case 

April 01, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad City Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak on Saturday questioned TSPSC Secretary Anita Ramachandran.

Her statement was recorded by SIT chief A.R. Srinivas and other participating officers.

According to official sources, the two-hour long process involved enquiries regarding prime accused Praveen, who had been Ms. Ramachandran’s personal assistant. Queries were also about the administration of the Commission, preparation of the question paper and maintenance of the confidential section.

Mr. Praveen reportedly was an assistant section officer in the Commission’s office and was assigned the duties with the Secretary.

The probing team reportedly delved into Mr. Praveen’s professional behaviour, suspicions at work, extent of the roles and responsibilities, access to systems and confidential sections.

In addition to Ms. Ramachandran, the SIT had also served a notice to Commission’s member B. Linga Reddy, whose personal assistant was another accused Ramesh, an outsourced employee.

Mr. Linga Reddy who appeared before the SIT during the afternoon session was also questioned and his statement recorded.