March 29, 2023 05:49 am | Updated 05:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed the written examination for the post of Horticulture Officer under control of the Director of Horticulture scheduled to be held on April 4.

The exam will now be held on June 17. The TSPSC has already postponed two examinations and cancelled four other exams after the paper leak was reported in the Assistant Engineer (AE) examination this month including the Group-I prelims.