TSPSC releases results of Group-IV

Hyderabad

06 October 2020 22:20 IST

Ghanta Chakrapani says 30,723 posts filled so far

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released the results of the Group-IV services on Tuesday for 1,595 vacancies.

Results were released after TSPSC Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani and members of the Commission approved the results. They were actually scheduled to be released in March itself but were postponed due to the pandemic.

Mr. Ghanta Chakrapani in statement here said that so far the Commission had completed the recruitment of 30,723 posts in various departments. The latest results include 1,090 Junior Assistant posts, 450 Typists posts and 44 Steno (English) posts.

The statement from the TSPSC said that the selection process of Group-IV recruitment was complex as 48 categories of reservation/roster had to be verified for 179 options for each candidate with reference to merit, posts, district, department, division, sub-division, qualification and availability of vacancies in that particular category along with implementation of the rule of reservation.

The notification for 1,595 vacancies under Group-IV services was released on June 2, 2018. Similarly, three other notifications were also released for Bill Collectors in GHMC, Telangana State Beverages Corporation and TSRTC in 2018.

A common exam was conducted for them in which 3,12,397 candidates appeared. Results of Telangana State Beverages Corporation, Bill Collectors posts in the GHMC and TSRTC were released earlier.