TSPSC question paper leak case: two more arrested

April 21, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Investigation Team probing the leak of question paper for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) recruitments has arrested two more persons — a father-son duo from Mahabubnagar. With this, the total number of arrests so far has reached 19.

The duo reportedly purchased the Assistant Engineer exam paper by paying ₹2 lakh to Dhakya Nayak, another accused.

It was reported that Mebaiah, an employee of Vikarabad MPDO office, had purchased the question paper for his son Janardhan, and the related transaction was found to originate from the former’s bank account. Reportedly, the question paper passed hands within a known circle, originating from prime accused Praveen Kumar and Rajasekhar Reddy, both employees of TSPSC.

Alongside the SIT, the Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the case and following the money trail. It has so far questioned three persons, including Praveen Kumar and Rajasekhar Reddy at the Chanchalguda prison, and in-charge of TSPSC confidential section Shankara Lakshmi.

Police sources indicated that Mebaiah and Dhakya Nayak had negotiated the price for the exam paper, and part of the payment was made via bank account.