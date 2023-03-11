ADVERTISEMENT

TSPSC puts off examinations

March 11, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Hyderabad

Hacking of question paper suspected

The Hindu Bureau

The written exam for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer being conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission on Sunday has been postponed due to suspected hacking of question paper online.

A police case has been registered and candidates were informed individually through SMS about postponement of the exam, a release of the Commission said.

It added that the online exam for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on Wednesday and Thursday has also been postponed.

