TSPSC postpones two tests on suspected leakage

March 11, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed the exam to be conducted for Town Planning Building Overseer on account of suspected hacking.

The written examination scheduled to be held on March 12. A case has been registered with the police. The candidates have been informed individually through SMS about postponement of the examination, a statement said.

The Online examination for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon scheduled to be held on March 15 and 16 is also postponed. The next dates of examination for the two recruitments will be intimated shortly.

