ADVERTISEMENT

TSPSC postpones two tests on suspected leakage

March 11, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Hyderabad

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed the exam to be conducted for Town Planning Building Overseer on account of suspected hacking.

The written examination scheduled to be held on March 12. A case has been registered with the police. The candidates have been informed individually through SMS about postponement of the examination, a statement said.

The Online examination for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon scheduled to be held on March 15 and 16 is also postponed. The next dates of examination for the two recruitments will be intimated shortly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US