TSPSC paper leak: police question candidates who scored 100 marks and above

March 27, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Investigation Team, (SIT) probing the TSPSC question papers leakage, on Sunday questioned all candidates of the Group I preliminary exam in October who scored one hundred and above marks out of a total of 150 marks. They were summoned to the SIT office over phone.

It was said that the candidates were asked to respond to a range of fifteen questions based on their biodata. They were questioned about their present employment, competitive exams, including the TSPSC exams that they took in the past and marks secured in them.

Officials from the SIT, constituted by the Commissioner of Hyderabad Police CV Anand, said fifteen students, accompanied by their parents and relatives, appeared . It was revealed in the questioning that the candidates were preparing for other competitive exams also.

Initially, the police arrested two employees of the commission after their role was confirmed. The arrested persons in the scam went up to thirteen after that. They were Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, who worked as an assistant section officer at the TSPSC, Atla Raja Shekar Reddy, a network admin at TSPSC, Praveen’s friend Renuka, a teacher, and her husband Lavdyavath Dhakya, who took the papers and sold it to others with the help of Kethavath Srinivas, a police constable from Medchal, Kethavath Rajeshwar, Kethavath Neelesh Nayak, Kethavath Rajender Nayak, Pathlavath Gopal Nayak, Shameem, Suresh, Prashant Reddy and Ramesh.