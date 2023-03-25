TSPSC paper leak: One more held; SIT granted three days custody of four accused

March 25, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TSPSC question paper leak arrested accused Atla Raja Shekar Reddy’s relative Prashant Reddy, a contract employee under the rural employment scheme at MPDO office in Nawabpet mandal in Mahbubnagar district. He is among those suspected to have illegally accessed the Group 1 preliminary paper.

Meanwhile, Nampally court granted police three days custody of four accused— Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, Raja Shekar Reddy, Lavdyavath Dhakya and Rajeshwar Nayak.

The officers said Prashant Reddy is the brother-in-law of Atla Raja Shekar Reddy, who works as a network admin at the TSPSC. On Friday afternoon, SIT officials went to Nawabpet’s MPDO office and took Prashant Reddy into custody. It was also revealed that Reddy scored over 100 marks in the TSPSC Group-1 preliminary examination. Officials suspect that Prashant, along with three others, spent ₹15 lakh to procure the leaked Group-1 paper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the SIT also named Shankara Laxmi, a TSPSC confidential section officer whose computer was compromised by the gang to steal the question paper, as one of the 19 witnesses in the case, according to the ‘remand case diary’ filed by the SIT in the court of XII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Nampally.

The SIT has so far arrested 12 people in the case, including the prime accused Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, an assistant section officer at the TSPSC. He teamed up with Raja Shekar Reddy to steal the confidential documents. Reddy sold the papers to Renuka and her husband Lavdyavath Dhakya.

The officers said they were investigating the allegations of more suspects involved in scoring over 100 marks in the Group 1 preliminary examination held on October 16, 2022. Four of the 12 arrested are TSPSC employees. The others work in different government services.