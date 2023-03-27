TSPSC paper leak: one more arrested

March 27, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak made another arrest in the case on Monday, taking the total number of arrested accused to 15.

Meanwhile, prime accused Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, along with his associates — Rajashekar Reddy, Lavdyavath Dhakya and Rajeshwar Nayak — were brought to the SIT office for questioning for the second day on Monday, during which it was allegedly revealed that Dhakya had sold the question papers to a few candidates without the knowledge of his wife Renuka, another accused in the case.

Officials said that they arrested Thirupathaiah, the contractor who allegedly helped Dhakya in finding buyers for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam paper. The two main accused in the case who also work at TSPSC — Praveen and Rajasekhar Reddy — had reportedly asked Renuka to refrain from selling the papers to multiple people so as to remain under the radar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SIT officials have said to have summoned and questioned some 40 individuals who had appeared for Group-I Preliminary Examination and qualified the exam by scoring more than 100 marks by conducting an efficiency test. Officials ruled out their involvement in connection to the leak.