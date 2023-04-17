TSPSC paper leak: ED questions two prime accused

April 17, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday interrogated the two prime accused in the TSPSC paper leak at the Chanchalguda jail.

The officials interrogated Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, an Assistant Section Officer at the TSPSC, who allegedly teamed up with Atla Rajashekar Reddy, a Network Admin, to leak the confidential documents.

Officials questioned the duo in the presence of their counsel, about their bank accounts, the money transfers and also the nature of how the ₹11 lakh collected from the couple, Renuka and Lavdyavath Dhakya, was transacted and how many hands were involved in the exchange of the leaked paper between Rajashekar and Renuka. They were also asked about their total earnings through the alleged “sale” of the examination paper.

The ED officials team will be questioning Praveen and Rajasekhar again on Tuesday to gather more information.

The officials had earlier issued notices to Shankar Laxmi, section officer of TSPSC, and Satyanarayana, an assistant section officer, in connection with the investigation. Shankar Laxmi appeared before the ED officials on April 13 and was questioned about her work in the confidential section of the Commission and the protocols in keeping the documents.

The ED, after registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), took up an investigation. Following a petition, the Nampally court had granted permission to the ED to question the two prime accused for two days.

On March 13, Hyderabad city police arrested six persons in the case, including Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, Atla Raja Shekar Reddy, a Network Admin at TSPSC, Praveen’s friend Renuka, a teacher, and her husband Lavdyavath Dhakya, who took the papers and sold it to others with the help of Kethavath Srinivas, a police constable from Medchal, Kethavath Rajeshwar, Kethavath Neelesh Nayak, Kethavath Rajender Nayak and Pathlavath Gopal Nayak.