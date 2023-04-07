TSPSC paper leak: couple arrested

April 07, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Investigations Team (SIT) probing the TSPSC paper leak case arrested a married couple in the case on Friday, based on information shared by the earlier accused taken into custody.

The SIT officials arrested Sai Laukik and his wife Sushmita on Friday. Officials from SIT confirmed that Sai Laukik had purchased the DAO (District Account Officer) examination paper for Sushmita from the prime accused of the case, Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, by paying ₹6 lakh. Their names were shared by the accused being questioned in custody in the paper leak case by SIT officials.

Meanwhile, the officials collected the Group-1 prelims merit list and reportedly interrogated 121 candidates who scored more than 100 out of a maximum of 150 marks and recorded their statement.

With the latest arrest, the SIT officials have so far named 17 persons as accused in the case, including prime accused Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, an Assistant Section Officer at the TSPSC, who teamed up with Raja Shekar Reddy, to steal the confidential documents. Reddy sold the papers to Renuka, and her husband Lavdyavath Dhakya.

On March 13, Hyderabad city police arrested six individuals in the case, including Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, Atla Raja Shekar Reddy, a Network Admin at TSPSC, Praveen’s friend Renuka, a teacher, and her husband Lavdyavath Dhakya, who took the papers and sold it to others with the help of Kethavath Srinivas, a police constable from Medchal, Kethavath Rajeshwar, Kethavath Neelesh Nayak, Kethavath Rajender Nayak and Pathlavath Gopal Nayak.