TSPSC paper leak case should be probed by CBI, ED and ACB, given involvement of money: Revanth

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said a special investigation team with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) should be constituted to probe the TSPSC paper leak case as it involved exchange of money, money laundering and people staying in other countries.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case was not competent enough since there were several angles related to the case beyond its mandate, he said at a press conference in New Delhi. He said he wanted to bring the seriousness of the issue to the notice of the CBI Director and ED officials but they were not giving any time.

Mr. Reddy said the case involved government employees and automatically the Anti-Corruption Act would be applicable. But SIT had not included a single section under the Anti-Corruption Act. This was done as the SIT wanted to deliberately delay the trial as it knew that cases in the ACB court would get more expeditious justice than in regular courts, he alleged. He also alleged SIT chief A.R. Srinivas came from the Andhra region and was being influenced by IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao. “The case should be given to any honest Telangana officer if the real truth has to come out.”

The Congress chief reiterated his charge that the SIT chief was sharing information with Minister K.T. Rama Rao, thus diluting the entire effort. He wondered why the SIT chief had not served notices on KTR despite he sharing information, that was to be with the police, with the media. “The SIT is sharing information with KTR and serving notices on me and others questioning leak.”

Mr. Reddy said all the earlier SITs appointed by the Telangana government had either protected the accused or diverted the issue from public notice. The SITs on EAMCET and gangster Nayeem cases proved that no action had been taken against the accused.