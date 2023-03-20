TSPSC paper leak: Armed with 30-point questionnaire, SIT grills accused on Day 3

March 20, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), conducting an investigation into the leak of question paper for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) recruitment exams, on Monday prepared a questionnaire for Day 3 of interrogation.

The SIT, headed by Additional Commissioner A.R. Srinivas, has got six days custody of the nine accused, including two employees of the commission and a police constable of Cyberabad police. The questionnaire had 30-odd questions and the accused were grilled about the nature of the paper leak and others involved in the fraud.

The SIT officials have reportedly prepared a list of candidates who scored more than 100 marks, following the allegation by political leaders that IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office is involved in the paper leak.

The accused include Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, who worked as an Assistant Section Officer at TSPSC, and Atla Rajashekar Reddy, a network admin at TSPSC, Praveen’s friend Renuka, a teacher, and her husband Lavdyavath Dhakya, who took the papers and sold it to others with the help of Kethavath Srinivas, a police constable from Medchal, Kethavath Rajeshwar, Kethavath Neelesh Nayak, Kethavath Rajender Nayak, and Pathlavath Gopal Nayak.

Praveen and Rajashekar are accused of teaming up with others in leaking the papers of Assistant Engineer (AE Civil) exam by copying the file from the office computer.