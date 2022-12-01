TSPSC notifies 9,168 vacancies in Group-IV

December 01, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Exam likely in April or May 2023

The Hindu Bureau

In one of the biggest recruitment notifications, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday notified 9,168 vacancies under the Group-IV services.

These posts are related to Junior Assistants, Junior Accountants, Junior Auditors and Ward Officers in different departments. The recruitment test is likely to be held in April or May next year and the online registrations can be done on the TSPSC wesbsite ‘https://www.tspsc.gov.in’ from December 23 to January 12, 2023.

The major vacancies include 2,701 in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development, 2077 in Revenue department, 1,245 in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, and 742 in Higher Education department, 474 in Scheduled Castes Development department, 338 in Health, Medical & Family Welfare department, 307 in Backward Classes Welfare department, 255 in Finance department and 221 in Tribal Welfare department.

Detailed notification with breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, community, educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be available at the TSPSC website ‘https://www.tspsc.gov.in’ from December 23.

