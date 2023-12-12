TSPSC member appointments should be in accordance with SC order: CM

December 12, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to submit a comprehensive report on the recruitment processes adopted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Public Service Commissions of different States.

The Chief Minister wanted the officials concerned to study the processes being adopted by the UPSC and other States to ensure that recruitment was done in a transparent manner.

He conducted a review meeting on the notifications issued by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday. The meeting assumes significance in the light of developments relating to question paper leak and cancellation of examinations in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Revanth Reddy directed the officials to interact with UPSC officials as well as officials of Public Service Commissions of different States to finalise a report relating to the processes adopted for recruitment to government jobs. He wanted the TSPSC to make sure that there was transparency in the entire recruitment process.

The Chief Minister wanted the officials concerned to ensure that the appointment of the members of the TSPSC was done in accordance with the Supreme Court judgment and directed them to prepare elaborate guidelines in that direction.

Mr. Revanth Reddy reviewed the arrangements that were being made for the conduct of the SSC and Intermediate examinations to be held soon. He wanted the officials concerned to take steps to see that students were not tensed before examinations. The Chief Minister referred to the incidents of question paper leaks in recent times and wanted officials to see that there was no scope for such errors in the coming days.

Areas abutting Musi

At a separate review meeting, the Chief Minister said that the entire area along the Musi could be developed as an industrial corridor that could generate employment. Mr. Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare plans to see that the area along which the Musi river flows could be converted as a commercial corridor, an area generating its own resources. Officials had been directed to prepare plans for construction of bridges, setting up commercial complexes and pathways, in public private partnership mode.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.