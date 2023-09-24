ADVERTISEMENT

TSPSC likely to approach Division Bench on Group-I prelims cancellation

September 24, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The TSPSC officials explained the complexity of collecting and consolidating data from numerous examination centres

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is likely to challenge the High Court verdict through a Division Bench. The commission finds itself in a precarious situation, as redoing the preliminary examination poses logistical challenges, especially in light of the impending Telangana elklections.

Addressing the High Court’s concerns regarding the verification of the number of candidates who participated in the examination, the TSPSC officials explained the complexity of collecting and consolidating data from numerous examination centres. The commission says the initial data received is passed onto the media for the consumption of the aspirants but the actual figure is known once the entire data is received from thousands of centres. Any oversight from even a single center could lead to confusion and inaccuracies.

The High Court decision is expected to deal a significant blow to aspirants, a fact not lost on the commission. The TSPSC is committed to preventing lakhs of candidates from suffering undue hardship. However, if the examination is to be conducted again, it is estimated that it will require approximately five to six months. This extended timeline would profoundly impact the plans and aspirations of the candidates.

Given these multifaceted challenges, a member of the TSPSC has indicated the commission’s intention to appeal the single bench judgment on a Division Bench, seeking a more equitable resolution.

