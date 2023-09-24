HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

TSPSC likely to approach Division Bench on Group-I prelims cancellation

The TSPSC officials explained the complexity of collecting and consolidating data from numerous examination centres

September 24, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is likely to challenge the High Court verdict through a Division Bench. The commission finds itself in a precarious situation, as redoing the preliminary examination poses logistical challenges, especially in light of the impending Telangana elklections.

Addressing the High Court’s concerns regarding the verification of the number of candidates who participated in the examination, the TSPSC officials explained the complexity of collecting and consolidating data from numerous examination centres. The commission says the initial data received is passed onto the media for the consumption of the aspirants but the actual figure is known once the entire data is received from thousands of centres. Any oversight from even a single center could lead to confusion and inaccuracies.

Also Read | Telangana High Court allows plea seeking TSPSC’s Group-I preliminary exam

ALSO READ
Aspirants in limbo as TSPSC group-1 preliminary gets cancelled yet again

The High Court decision is expected to deal a significant blow to aspirants, a fact not lost on the commission. The TSPSC is committed to preventing lakhs of candidates from suffering undue hardship. However, if the examination is to be conducted again, it is estimated that it will require approximately five to six months. This extended timeline would profoundly impact the plans and aspirations of the candidates.

Given these multifaceted challenges, a member of the TSPSC has indicated the commission’s intention to appeal the single bench judgment on a Division Bench, seeking a more equitable resolution.

Related Topics

Telangana / court administration

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.