TSPSC leak: Decision on cancellation of AE (CIVIL) exam after receiving police report, says Chairman

March 14, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman B. Janardhan Reddy said that the decision on cancelling the Assistant Engineer (AE Civil) exam, which was allegedly leaked, will be taken once the full report of the police is submitted.

However, he refrained from making any comments on the demands for cancellation of the Group-I exam, which many aspirants also suspect was also leaked with the involvement of now suspended TSPSC employee and main accused in the case, Praveen. Their suspicion is based on the fact that Mr. Praveen is reported to have secured 103 marks in the Group-I exam though he did not qualify for the Mains exam for some mistake in bubbling his hall-ticket number.

At a press conference here, Dr. Janardhan Reddy said that police have arrested 9 persons after a complaint by the TSPSC and a decision on cancelling the AE (Civil) exam will be taken likely on Wednesday after examining the damage done by the leakage and also taking legal opinion. As of now, the police believe that only two people benefitted from the leakage and further details will only come out in the investigation.

The Chairman said that 26 notifications have been given in recent times and seven exams were already conducted. “The 8th exam for Town Planning Overseer was to be held on March 12 when we got a suspicion of someone hacking into the TSPSC system a day before the exam. So, it was decided not to conduct the exam. A police complaint was lodged immediately,” he said.

He said that two people from TSPSC were involved — one among them is Rajashekhar Reddy, a Network expert working in the TSPSC on an outsourced basis for the last seven years. He had access to all the IP addresses being the Network incharge. Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy has leaked the question paper, at the instance of Praveen, who later passed it onto a government teacher Rekha for monetary consideration.

Dr. Reddy said officials never suspected Mr. Praveen given his behaviour and work but he turned out to be a traitor. To a question, he said: “We cannot suspect anyone unless their illegal acts are out.”

He appealed to the candidates to have confidence in the transparency and fairness of TSPSC and continue their preparations for other exams. “Selections will be on merit only,” he said.

On the Group-I preliminary exam, he said the exam was conducted fairly and the TSPSC doesn’t reveal the marks officially though the OMR sheet have been made available along with the answer key for the candidates to download and judge their performance. “We don’t reveal the marks or the cut-off marks as a policy but all the aspirants are aware of where they stand as their OMR sheets are made available on the web,” Dr. Reddy explained.

Similar fairness was maintained in the 35,000-odd recruitments done by the TSPSC since its formation and a similar procedure was being adopted for the 23,000 vacancies to be filled through 26 notifications. So far, notifications have been issued for 17,134 vacancies and remaining notifications would be issued soon, the Chairman said.