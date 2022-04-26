TSPSC issues notification for 503 Group-I posts

Prelims like in July/August and Mains in November/December

Prelims like in July/August and Mains in November/December

The State Telangana Public Service Commission released the notification for the much-awaited recruitment for Group-I cadre posts on Tuesday.

The Commission notified recruitment for 503 Group-I posts after obtaining the concurrence of the Finance department. The notification is significant as it is the first notification issued for Group-I posts in Telangana since the formation of the State almost eight years ago. According to the notification, Mandal Parishad Development Officers comprise a major chunk of posts pegged at 121 followed by deputy superintendents of police at 91.

Recruitment of 48 commercial tax officers, 42 deputy collectors, 41 Grade-II municipal commissioners and 40 assistant audit officers was announced by the commission in the notification issued late Tuesday evening. Assistant treasury officer/assistant lecturer in training college and school, assistant accounts officer, administrative officer including lay secretary, assistant excise superintendent were among other posts notified by the commission for recruitment.

Applications for the posts would be received online from May 2 to May 31 and aspiring candidates should register themselves with the TSPSC OTR or update their OTR in line with the Presidential Order. Preliminary examination (objective) for recruitment would be held in July/August and the main examination in conventional mode is expected to be held in November/December.

The Commission had already dispensed with interviews and the pick up from preliminary examination to the main examination would be 50 times the total number of vacancies. The TSPSC for the first time would conduct the preliminary examination in Urdu and also the question paper for the main examinations would be given in Urdu in addition t Telugu and English for the first time.

Reservation for the economically weaker sections and meritorious sport persons would be implemented for the first time in recruitment for Group-I services. The Commission is said to be contemplating to issue an e-question paper rather than the conventional one and it was intending to introduce digital evaluation for the main examination to expedite the selection process.