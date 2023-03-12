ADVERTISEMENT

TSPSC hacking: Postponed recruitment tests likely after two months

March 12, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Hyderabad

No leak of paper, but there was an unauthorised entry into the systems by unauthorised persons, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

The recruitment tests postponed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on suspicion of exam paper hacking will be held only after two months.

Sources in the TSPSC said that it will take at least two months for the officials to prepare a new set of exam papers taking precautions on the quality and repetition of questions. The hall-tickets issued now may also become invalid as exam centres will also be changed according to the requirement and availability now.

The TSPSC postponed the Town Planning Building Overseer (TPBO) exam scheduled on March 12 (Sunday) and the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon written exam to be conducted on March 15 and 16.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials maintained that the paper was not leaked as far as the information available so far, but there was an unauthorised entry into the system by unauthorised persons. “That itself is cause of concern and we want to conduct a fair exam without doubts on the fairness among the aspirants,” an official said revealing the reasons for postponement.

An official said the police are investigating the complaint that they had lodged and a clear picture of the involvement of insiders will emerge within a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US