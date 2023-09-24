TSPSC group-1 preliminary case a blow to Telangana Government: Revanth

September 24, 2023 06:44 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has said that the High Court’s verdict to reconduct the Group-1 (Preliminary) examination is a blow to the government and reflects the destruction of institutions playing with the careers of students and youngsters.

In a letter to Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao, he said that ever since the advent of Telangana in 2014, the youth and students had been facing deprivation with the non-serious approach of the government.

“The suicide of 27 students due to mistakes in the evaluation of Intermediate papers, starting from Singareni in 2015, EAMCET paper leakage, electricity company recruitment exam paper leak, class 10 paper leak and leakage of papers in the TSPSC recruitment exams have all lowered people’s confidence in the system.

“However, there is no change in the attitude of the government. A single review meeting did not take place. You came to power by attracting the youth of Telangana with the slogan of water, funds, Jobs and in the past nine years you have been cheating again and again on the issue of filling up jobs,” he charged.

He said about 30 lakh youngsters were preparing for the exams by staying in hostels and paying for coaching centers with the money sent by their parents. However, there was no empathy shown by the government. The examination for Group-1 (Preliminary) held on October 22 last year had to be cancelled due to paper leakage due to the government’s negligence and incompetence.

Mr. Reddy said the Group-1 (preliminary) examination was once again conducted on June 11 this year without taking proper action on those involved in the paper leakage scam and punishing those responsible for it. He alleged that the government was punishing the students when the mistake was committed by someone else.

He said it was the NSUI, Congress party’s student wing, that exposed the misdeeds and fought for justice on behalf of lakhs of aspirants. But the government targeted the NSUI leaders, suppressing them with police force and filing cases.

