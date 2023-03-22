TSPSC employees can’t carry phones to office and their entry to be restricted to their rooms

March 22, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - hyderabad

Realising how loopholes in the system were exploited by the employees to leak examination papers, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will introduce several reforms with regard to recruitment of its employees, the conduct of examinations, strengthening of cyber security and stalling outsiders’ access to the Commission’s office.

Senior officials of the TSPSC, including its chairman B. Janardhan Reddy; Secretary Anita Ramachandran and members, had a series of meetings to plug the loopholes and also seek experts’ help in strengthening the systems to avoid any malpractice. The suggestions were being sent to the Government including that need new Legislative amendments.

The changes suggested include recruiting TSPSC staff based on their specialisations. Experts in relevant subjects like IT, Law and others will be selected purely on merit with the minimum qualification being postgraduation. The Junior Assistant posts would be abolished and posts from Assistant Section Officer would be through direct recruitment. There would be two-layered process for their selection and pay scale of these employees would be higher than that of general officers.

Employees appointed in TSPSC would not be able to appear for any other job examination conducted by the Commission. If they wish to they have to take prior permission from the Commission. Such employees must go on vacation for three months before the date of the exam and one month after the exam they are appearing for. They have to go on leave if available or loss of pay. They will be cut off from the Commission’s activities. Similar rules will apply to outsourced employees.

The Commission has decided to appoint cyber security experts on a permanent basis and introduce technical changes as technology changes. Access to other sections will be controlled and allowed with higherups permission only. This facility has already been introduced for examinations and confidential sections. All the movements will be recorded and stored.

Those joining the TSPSC on compassionate grounds will be considered by the Selection Committee after a thorough investigation and a satisfactory report. Those who don’t fit in will be recommended to other government departments.

The Commission has also decided to move over to computer-based examinations as far as possible to contain leaks and give results at the earliest. As of now, the TSPSC is conducting computer-based written tests for 25,000 candidates only. However, the infrastructure in the State can support computer-based tests for 50,000 candidates at a time. A meeting will soon be held with Osmania University and JNTU to fully utilise the facilities.

To ensure confidentiality in the exams, the TSPSC also suggested taking over private engineering and other educational institutes as exam centres two days before the exam. Since the educational institutions were not agreeing to hand over the computers and premises to the Commission two days in advance it suggested bringing in legislative amendments so that the educational institutions cannot refuse.

The Grievance Redressal Unit of the Commission will be strengthened so that candidates can submit their complaints in that section. Henceforth, candidates will not be allowed to go directly into any section and no entry will be allowed without the written permission of the Secretary and chairman of the Commission.

Mobile utilisation will also be restricted and except those who have been given permission as per their job duties in the Commission, no other employees are allowed to bring their personal phones into the office. They have to leave them at the security office.