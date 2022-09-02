TSPSC convenes meeting to issue notifications for Group II, III services

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
September 02, 2022 21:14 IST

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) convened a convergence meeting with Heads of Departments, where the government intends to recruit for Group-II and Group-III services after it was accorded permission to fill up the vacancies.

TSPSC secretary Anita Ramachandran said that the meeting was chaired by B. Janardhan Reddy, who briefed the officials about the Indenting format and caution to be exercised while furnishing important vacancy details to avoid unnecessary litigation and delays.

Around 100 officials from various departments attended the meeting and got their doubts clarified with regard to the issues in the indents and details of service rules, rosters, and carry forward vacancies, among others.

She said that the Commission has asked all the departments to furnish the indents at the earliest possible date in full shape with all the relevant details so that notifications can be issued expeditiously.

The government accorded permission to fill up 663 vacancies under Group-II Services and 1,373 vacancies under Group-III Services in about 50 departments.

