TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy resigns

December 11, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman Janardhan Reddy tendered his resignation on Monday. The resignation, submitted to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, was subsequently approved and forwarded to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari for necessary follow-up action.

During his tenure since taking office in 2021, TSPSC has faced scrutiny for various issues, notably the Group-1 prelims paper leak in 2022. Subsequently, the Telangana High Court nullified the second attempt due to violations of guidelines, following a petition filed by some students.

Mr. Janardhan Reddy is said to have met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy before submitting his resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.