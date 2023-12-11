ADVERTISEMENT

TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy resigns

December 11, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TSPSC has been under scrutiny following leak of question papers of some examinations

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of B. Janardhan Reddy.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman Janardhan Reddy tendered his resignation on Monday. The resignation, submitted to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, was subsequently approved and forwarded to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari for necessary follow-up action.

During his tenure since taking office in 2021, TSPSC has faced scrutiny for various issues, notably the Group-1 prelims paper leak in 2022. Subsequently, the Telangana High Court nullified the second attempt due to violations of guidelines, following a petition filed by some students.

Mr. Janardhan Reddy is said to have met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy before submitting his resignation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US