TSPSC case: Bandi Sanjay skips SIT summons for second time

March 27, 2023 05:34 am | Updated 02:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

For the second time after being summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TSPSC paper leak case, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar refused to appear for questioning, citing mistrust in the team constituted by the State government and claiming that he had to attend the ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi.

The SIT summoned Mr. Sanjay to appear before them on Sunday for the second time after he skipped his earlier summon notice on March 24. On Sunday, BJP’s legal team appeared before the SIT on his behalf and produced a letter by him, wherein he stated, “Despite the categorical assertion that I made in my earlier communication to you that I have no trust in the SIT that has been constituted by the State government, and that I have been busy with the ongoing Parliament session, you preferred to repeat the notice. I have no qualms with your refusal to understand the valid reasons for my inability to appear before you on a date decided by you, as I can surmise your compulsions. A responsible minister in the State Cabinet had said that there were only two people. As head of the SIT, you know the number of people involved so far is huge. This has been our hunch that, right from day one, there has been a concerted effort to underplay the scam and deflect the attention to which the statement of ‘just two people’ was a subterfuge. Politics aside, I appeal to you to invoke your personal conscience to assess the anguish that the scam has caused to the millions of unemployed youth who are emotionally disturbed today and have been reeling under insurmountable agony.” (sic)

He also said that the news of the TSPSC paper leak, especially the Group-I paper, has shocked the collective conscience of the State and as per the information from independent sources, ‘a large number of people unduly qualified in a certain village’.

“I put it in the public domain so that, as an SIT, you would investigate the matter to find out the veracity of the information. Since I am a public representative and the president of the Telangana BJP, I get information from many sources and in situations such as these it becomes incumbent on my part to put it in the public domain. Instead of pursuing the matter, you chose to serve notice on me and expect me to appear before you. In view of the ongoing parliament session, I will not be able to appear before you on 26 March,” he added.