TSPSC cancels the AE exam after question paper leak

March 15, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

After an uproar over the paper leak in the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam conducted on March 5, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has decided to cancel the exam and conduct it afresh.

“The Commission after careful examination of the FIR No. 95/2023, dated March 14, 2023, registered by Central Crime Station, Hyderabad District, with regard to leakage of question papers, has decided to cancel the examination. The fresh date for conducting of examination will be announced later,” a statement from the TSPSC said.

The notification for the exam was issued on September 12, 2022, for 837 vacancies which include posts of Assistant Engineers, Municipal Assistant Engineers, Technical Officers and Junior Technical Officers in various Engineering departments.

The prime accused, Praveen, an employee of the TSPSC, has already been arrested by the police along with eight others for downloading the paper illegally from the TSPSC systems and selling it for money. Two of the accused are the real beneficiaries of the paper, while the others had a role in downloading and circulating it for monetary considerations.

Group-I paper leak?

There is a huge pressure on the TSPSC to cancel the Group-I exam as well with the role of Praveen coming to light in its alleged leak. The accused scored 103 marks out of 150 in the Group-I paper and given his academic credentials and preparation, aspirants say such high marks cannot be scored in such a tough exam.

The TSPSC officials, however, are yet to take any decision as they want to wait for the further police investigation to find whether the Group-I paper was also leaked.