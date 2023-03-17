ADVERTISEMENT

TSPSC cancels Group-I and two other exams after paper leakage

March 17, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Nine people, including TSPSC employee Praveen, arrested so far; Group-I prelims to be reconducted on June 11

R Ravikanth Reddy
Telangana State Public Service Commission cancelled Group-I and two other exams. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has cancelled the Group-I, Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) and Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) exams after the leakage scandal broke out.

A statement from the TSPSC on Friday said that a special meeting of the Commission convened on Friday examined the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and also the internal enquiry of the Commission and decided to cancel the examination.

The Group-I preliminary examination will be reconducted on June 11 and the dates for the other two exams be announced later, the statement added.

The leakage scandal broke out with the arrest of a TSPSC employee Praveen, who allegedly leaked the AEE paper for monetary considerations and sold it to Renuka, who is also arrested now. She in turn sold it to two of her known acquaintances for ₹10 lakh each. The Begum Bazar police investigated the case on a complaint lodged by the TSPSC officials who said their computers were hacked.

Later, the case was transferred to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Crime Station (CCS). So far, nine people have been arrested, including two TSPSC employees and a police constable. They have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The TSPSC conducted the Group-I examination on October 16, 2022; the AEE examination on January 22, and the DAO examination on February 26.

