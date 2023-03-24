TSPSC AE exam paper leak: Accused prepared for the exam in a hotel

March 24, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The remand report of the police in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak has thrown new light on the accused and how they booked a hotel in Karmanghat where the two of the accused prepared for the Assistant Engineers examination.

The report says that Lavdyavath Dhakya (A-4) in the case stayed at Hotel R Square in Karmanghat in Rooms 107 and 108 on March 4 along with two of the accused, Neelesh and Gopal where they prepared for the Assistant Engineers exam and went to the examination centre directly from the hotel. The investigating officers examined the CCTV cameras in the hotel and recorded the statements of the staff. Police have now included the hotel receptionist and hotel owner as witnesses in the case.

Police have included 19 people as witnesses including the TSPSC Assistant Secretary, Satyanarayana, the complainant in the case and Shankarlakshmi, who was the incharge of the confidential section. Junior Assistants who worked under the main accused Praveen and Rajashekhar were also included as witnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police also included Shameem, N. Suresh and Damera Ramesh Kumar as the accused and sought their custody for 15 days for further investigation. Shammem, an employee of TSPSC allegedly received the Group-I paper on WhatsApp from the main accused Rajashekhar Reddy but she revealed that she did not pay any money.

ADVERTISEMENT