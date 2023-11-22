TSPJA condemns attack on The Hindu photojournalist, demands invoking SC/ST Act 

November 22, 2023 06:30 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Condemning the attack on Nagara Gopal, The Hindu’s special news photographer, while on duty on Tuesday, the Telangana State Photojournalists Association (TSPJA) demanded that the police invoke provisions of The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused.

TSPJA president Anumalla Gangadhar, general secretary K.N. Hari and others called on Mr. Gopal at the hospital and enquired about his condition. The association leaders, who made a representation of the issue to Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar, said, “Strict action must be taken against rowdy elements functioning under the guise of reporters.”

