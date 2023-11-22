ADVERTISEMENT

TSPJA condemns attack on The Hindu photojournalist, demands invoking SC/ST Act 

November 22, 2023 06:30 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the attack on Nagara Gopal, The Hindu’s special news photographer, while on duty on Tuesday, the Telangana State Photojournalists Association (TSPJA) demanded that the police invoke provisions of The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused.

TSPJA president Anumalla Gangadhar, general secretary K.N. Hari and others called on Mr. Gopal at the hospital and enquired about his condition. The association leaders, who made a representation of the issue to Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar, said, “Strict action must be taken against rowdy elements functioning under the guise of reporters.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US