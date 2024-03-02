TSPCB takes action against two construction projects

March 02, 2024 04:22 am | Updated 04:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has reportedly issued oral orders stopping two major construction projects close to the Neknampur Lake, for violating environmental norms.

Action was taken against Ananda Homes after complaints were received from a local resident and voluntary organisation Dhruvansh.

The venture had received environmental clearance from the State level Environmental Impact Assessment Authority-Telangana.

A press statement from Madhulika Choudhary of Dhruvansh said a second-level basement was being created in the buffer zone of the lake by Ananda Homes, to be covered by surface greenery later so as not to reveal the violation. Photos attached with the statement showed the lake’s water gushing into the excavated cellar.

Also accusing a neighbouring Pooja Homes project, Choudhary alleged defecation near the lake and littering by workers, unauthorised felling of trees, and regular dumping of soil into the lake to manufacture land.

Notices were issued to both the projects in the first week of February, and hearing was conducted, before issuing the orders. Both the projects lacked a valid Consent for Establishment from the TSPCB, a mandatory requirement before beginning any large scale construction project, senior social scientist from TSPCB, W.G. Prasanna Kumar informed.

The TSPCB Task Force Committee informed both the builders that no waste water can be released into the lake, and they need to install an organic waste converter. Four per cent solar power is mandatory, and treatment facilities should not be in the 20% buffer area. They have been asked to furnish a performance-related bank guarantee, and remove the debris from the lake area within a month’s time, Kumar informed.

