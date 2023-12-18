TSPCB launches mobile app to resolve problems

December 18, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A public grievance mobile application called “Janavani- Kalushya Nivarani”, developed by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) for registering various types of complaints related to environmental pollution, was released by Minister for Environment and Forests Konda Surekha on Sunday. This app can be downloaded from the Android Play Store.

TSPCB is also upgrading and shifting the existing zonal laboratory located at Vaddepally (V) to the new building under construction adjacent to KUDA office complex. This zonal laboratory will cater to sample analysis in Warangal zone comprising erstwhile districts of Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar.

The zonal laboratory is being upgraded to meet the E(P) Act requirement and will have facilities to analyse the environmental samples pertaining to water, air and soil, a press release by senior social scientist W.G. Prasanna Kumar said.