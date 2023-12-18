GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TSPCB launches mobile app to resolve problems

December 18, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Screenshot of “Janavani- Kalushya Nivarani” app developed by Telangana State Pollution Control Board.

Screenshot of “Janavani- Kalushya Nivarani” app developed by Telangana State Pollution Control Board. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A public grievance mobile application called “Janavani- Kalushya Nivarani”, developed by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) for registering various types of complaints related to environmental pollution, was released by Minister for Environment and Forests Konda Surekha on Sunday. This app can be downloaded from the Android Play Store.

TSPCB is also upgrading and shifting the existing zonal laboratory located at Vaddepally (V) to the new building under construction adjacent to KUDA office complex. This zonal laboratory will cater to sample analysis in Warangal zone comprising erstwhile districts of Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar.

The zonal laboratory is being upgraded to meet the E(P) Act requirement and will have facilities to analyse the environmental samples pertaining to water, air and soil, a press release by senior social scientist W.G. Prasanna Kumar said.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.