TSPA joint director booked in fraud case 

December 27, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad City Police’s central crime station has reportedly taken into custody joint director of Telangana State Police Academy B. Naveen Kumar, an alleged accused in a cheating case, here on Wednesday.

Earlier, the police, as per their remand report filed before a local court on December 23, listed Mr. Naveen Kumar as accused number two and absconding.

Along with accused number one Orsu Sambasiva Rao, 53, a businessman and accused number three Orsu Roopa Dimple, 50, an advocate, he was booked under charges of IPC Section 420 (Cheating), 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 467 (Forgery of valuable security), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document).

According to the report, the police had received a complaint from Mani Lal, 58, a resident of Old Alwal, and her husband Bhanwar Lal, her husband and a retired bureaucrat, on November 17. It was stated that Mr. Rao and his wife Ms. Dimple created a document with forged signature and gained money from Ms. Lal.

The complainant alleged that the accused persons had forged a rental agreement pertaining to a residential property in Jubilee Hills initially executed in 2014. After its expiration in 2019, the accused persons forged the document, overstayed and thereby attempted to encroach the property, the complainant noted.

On Wednesday, Mr. Naveen Kumar exiting the police office here said he was called for questioning regarding the case. “It is a civil issue and is already in court. The allegations and the cases against me are factually not correct,” he said.

Later in the evening, the CCS police too released a brief and said the accused person Mr. Naveen Kumar was questioned and related information in the said case was gathered.