TSLPRB announces SI and Constables exam dates

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Monday announced dates for the conduct of preliminary written tests for direct recruitment of its earlier notified posts. The test for Stipendiary Cadet Trainees sub-inspector (Civil) will be held on August 7 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. And the tests for Police constables of Stipendiary Cadet Trainees, Transport and Prohibition & Excise will be conducted on August 21 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. As per TSLPRB, an estimated 2.45 lakh candidates would take the examination for sub-inspector level posts and about 6.5 lakh candidates would take the police constable-level examination.



