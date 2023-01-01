HamberMenu
TSLPRB announces dates for final exams for SI, Constable posts 

January 01, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Sunday announced the schedule for final written examinations for posts of Sub-Inspectors and Police Constables.

The technical paper for all posts under SCT SI and PC will be held on March 12 and 26, and April 2 (Sundays).

Subject examinations such as Arithmetic, Test of Reasoning, and Mental Ability for the posts will be conducted on April 8, 9 and 23.

The ongoing process of recruitment, physical measurement or efficiency tests, which began on December 8, will conclude on January 5, TSLPRB said in a release.

