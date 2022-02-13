TSIIC to resume unused lands

The TSIIC has reportedly decided to resume about 2,000 acres of open space which was left unused over the years after they were allotted to entrepreneurs and business entities in HMDA limits.

A decision was taken in principle to take over the land and reallot the same to other industrial units as part of a broader policy to create a land bank of 1.5 lakh acres for industrial use, sources said.

The land in question was mainly in Fab City at Raviryal, hardware park at Mamidipalli, IT park at Nanakramguda and Industrial Development Areas at Nacharam, Pashamailaram and Patancheru.

Sources added that the government had allotted 4,169 acres to 2,290 companies with a projected investment of Rs. 56,600 crores and employment potential of 1.5 lakh in the last four years. But, it was found that about 2,000 acres was lying idle without any progress in the establishment of units though they had got all TS-IPASS clearances. Some of the land parcels were already taken back.