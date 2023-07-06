TSIIC officials visit Buddhavanam at Nagarjunasagar

July 06, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Managing director of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) E. Narsimha Reddy said that Buddhavanam at Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district is a world-class Buddhist theme park with its unique attractions.

Special officer of Buddhavanam project Mallepalli Laxmaiah explained the project’s salient features such as the entrance plaza, Buddhacharithavanam, Jataka vanam, Dhyanavanam, Stupa vanam, Mahastupa and Sri Lanka Buddha statue.

Buddhist expert consultant of the project E. Sivanagi Reddy spoke about the Buddhist narratives carved on 1,240 limestone panels, depicting the life of the Buddha, Jataka tales, patrons of Buddhism and the lifestyle during the Buddha’s period.

Over 60 officials of TSIIC, led by CEO V. Madhusudhan, visited Buddhavanam. OSD of the project K. Sudhan Reddy and design in-charge Shyam Sundar Rao participated in the programme.

