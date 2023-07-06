HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TSIIC officials visit Buddhavanam at Nagarjunasagar

July 06, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Managing director of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) E. Narsimha Reddy said that Buddhavanam at Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district is a world-class Buddhist theme park with its unique attractions.

Special officer of Buddhavanam project Mallepalli Laxmaiah explained the project’s salient features such as the entrance plaza, Buddhacharithavanam, Jataka vanam, Dhyanavanam, Stupa vanam, Mahastupa and Sri Lanka Buddha statue.

Buddhist expert consultant of the project E. Sivanagi Reddy spoke about the Buddhist narratives carved on 1,240 limestone panels, depicting the life of the Buddha, Jataka tales, patrons of Buddhism and the lifestyle during the Buddha’s period.

Over 60 officials of TSIIC, led by CEO V. Madhusudhan, visited Buddhavanam. OSD of the project K. Sudhan Reddy and design in-charge Shyam Sundar Rao participated in the programme.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.