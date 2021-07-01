TSHRC chief meets Mariyamma’s son

Telangana State Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice G Chandraiah (first from right) enquiring about the health condition of Uday Kiran at a private Hospital in Khammam on Wednesday.

KHAMMAM

01 July 2021 00:57 IST

Detailed probe after Uday’s discharge: Justice Chandraiah

Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has suo motu registered a case into the death of Mariyamma and it will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident after the discharge of Mariyamma’s son, Uday, from a town-based hospital where he is undergoing treatment, said the TSHRC chairperson justice Gunda Chandraiah.

Justice Chandraiah accompanied by the TSHRC members Nadipally Ananda Rao and Mohammed Irfan Moinuddin consoled Uday, 19, whose mother Mariyamma died in police custody at Addagudur police station in Yadadri-Bhongir district on June 18.

Collector R V Karnan and Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier also accompanied them.

The TSHRC chairperson inquired about the health condition of Uday, who suffered injuries on his back due to alleged third degree custodial torture by some policemen in Yadadri-Bhongir district in connection with a case registered against Mariyamma, a native of Komatlagudem in Khammam district.

The doctors apprised the chairperson of the health condition of Uday who is fast recovering at a private hospital in the town.

Uday, who received ₹15 lakh ex gratia and an appointment order for an office subordinate post from the State government, sought sanction of a two-bedroom (2BHK) house in his native village.

The chairperson reportedly assured Uday that a thorough inquiry will be conducted into the death of his mother after his full recovery and discharge from the hospital.

Suggestion

He told the him that a suggestion will be made to the government on the action to be taken in this matter after the inquiry.

Justice Chandraiah and the two members of the commission also visited the District Headquarters Hospital where they interacted with patients and doctors.

He expressed satisfaction over the provision of amenities and medical services to patients at the government hospital.

Later, the chairperson held a review meeting with the Collector and heads of various government departments at the Collectorate to take stock of the status of cases pending with the commission. Speaking on the occasion, Justice Chandraiah termed the incident of Mariyamma’s death in police custody as most unfortunate.

Abuse of power and violation of human rights of an individual by police or any other officials is a grave offence, he said, stressing on the need for appropriate steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The payment of ex gratia and help extended by the State government to the bereaved family of Mariyamma is praiseworthy, he said.

He appreciated Collector R V Karnan for the development of the District Headquarters Hospital, including upgradation of the health infrastructure and facilities.