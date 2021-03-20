TSGCC Super Bazaar at Tekulapalli soon

The newly-constructed ‘Giri super bazaar’ at Tekulapalli in Khammam town.

KHAMMAM

20 March 2021

Facility to offer an array of consumer goods, beauty products and groceries

As part of its ambitious growth strategy, the Telangana State Girijan Cooperative Corporation (TSGCC) is all set to open a Super Bazaar at the upcoming 2-BHK Colony at Tekulapalli in Khammam urban mandal soon.

The plan is intended to sell a wide range of TSGCC products under the brand name ‘Giri’ in Khammam, the potential business hub, to boost the retail sales of ‘Giri’ brand products and increase revenue.

The Super Bazaar is coming up on the sprawling residential zone housing around 1,000 2-BHK units, almost ready for inauguration at Tekulapalli on the outskirts of the town.

The new facility is likely to be opened in a couple of days, TSGCC sources said.

It will offer an array of consumer goods, beauty products and groceries, including natural honey, aloe vera based shampoos, herbal soaps, chilli, turmeric and moringa powders, besides ready to cook foods made at the units being run by the Joint Liability Groups of tribal women in Bhadrachalam, Yellandu and elsewhere in the tribal heartland of the State.

The TSGCC already has a Super Bazaar in Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. It has expedited work on the new super bazaar at Tekulapalli in Khammam to open the facility for consumers soon.