TSEWIDC site engineer in ACB net

HYDERABAD

09 September 2021 00:31 IST

A site engineer who allegedly demanded and accepted bribe of ₹ 7,000 to process and hand over payment order related to construction of toilets at a government school was caught by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday.

P Vinod Yadav, the site engineer at TS Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC), Rangareddy, demanded the bribe from M Srinivas who constructed the toilets at Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Mambapur Village, Peddemul mandal, Vikarabad. The ACB officials said that the tainted amount was recovered from the possession of the accused officer. He was arrested. If any public servant demands bribe, people can contact ACB’s toll free number 1064.

